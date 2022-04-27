Sound Financial Bancorp announces stock buyback for up $2.0M

Apr. 27, 2022 3:49 AM ETSound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sound Financial Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SFBC) board approved an extension of its previously announced stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $2.0M of its outstanding shares of common stock during the period ending October 29, 2022.
  • The new repurchase plan extends the October 2021 plan, which authorized the repurchase of up to $2.0M of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through April 25, 2022, of which ~$352 thousand dollars, or 8,668 shares, had been repurchased as of April 25, 2022.

  • YTD, the stock lost 14.22%; current share repurchase forms 2.01% of its total current market cap.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.