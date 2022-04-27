Sound Financial Bancorp announces stock buyback for up $2.0M
Apr. 27, 2022 3:49 AM ETSound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sound Financial Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SFBC) board approved an extension of its previously announced stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $2.0M of its outstanding shares of common stock during the period ending October 29, 2022.
- The new repurchase plan extends the October 2021 plan, which authorized the repurchase of up to $2.0M of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through April 25, 2022, of which ~$352 thousand dollars, or 8,668 shares, had been repurchased as of April 25, 2022.
YTD, the stock lost 14.22%; current share repurchase forms 2.01% of its total current market cap.