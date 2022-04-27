Imax, AEON sign pact for two new IMAX with Laser systems in Japan

Apr. 27, 2022
  • AEON Entertainment and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) plans to expand their partnership with an agreement for two new, state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems in Japan.
  • The new agreement for theatres in suburban Tokyo and Osaka set to advance strong IMAX Network and box office growth in Japan.
  • IMAX's momentum in Japan has been driven in large part by its local film strategy, with IMAX earning a record $32.6M in global box office with Japanese language releases in 2021 - up from $2.5M in 2017. Japanese anime has emerged as a particularly strong growth area for IMAX.
  • Shares are down 1.69% after hours.
