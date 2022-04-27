London +0.18%.

Germany +0.01%. Germany May GfK consumer sentiment -26.5 vs -16.0 expected.

France +0.13%. France April consumer confidence 88 vs 92 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was trading 0.1% lower with several sectors in negative territory.

Switzerland April Credit Suisse investor sentiment -51.6 vs -27.8 prior.

Coming up in the session: UK April CBI retailing reported sales at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 April at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.77%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 0.81%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.81%.

European futures mixed. FTSE +0.21%; CAC -1.02%; DAX +0.21% and EURO STOXX +0.33%.