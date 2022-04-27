European stocks around the flatline as global markets remain mixed, with fears persisting over gas supplies, growth rattle sentiment
Apr. 27, 2022 4:29 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London +0.18%.
Germany +0.01%. Germany May GfK consumer sentiment -26.5 vs -16.0 expected.
France +0.13%. France April consumer confidence 88 vs 92 expected.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was trading 0.1% lower with several sectors in negative territory.
Switzerland April Credit Suisse investor sentiment -51.6 vs -27.8 prior.
Coming up in the session: UK April CBI retailing reported sales at 1000 GMT; US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 22 April at 1100 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 2.77%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 0.81%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.81%.
European futures mixed. FTSE +0.21%; CAC -1.02%; DAX +0.21% and EURO STOXX +0.33%.