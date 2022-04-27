GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Q1 revenue rose on the back of strong performance from Specialty Medicines segment, while the company reconfirmed its guidance and said that the spin-off of consumer unit Haleon was on track for July.

Q1 sales rose +32% Y/Y (at AER) Y/Y £9.78B. The company said the rise in Group turnover reflected a strong performance in Commercial Operations in the three product groups and Consumer Healthcare. Sales of COVID-19 therapy Xevudy were ~£1.31B and contributed 25 percentage points of growth in Q1 to Commercial Operations.

"Our results reflect further good momentum across specialty medicines and vaccines, including the return to strong sales growth for Shingrix and continuing pipeline progress," said GSK CEO Emma Walmsley.

The British drugmaker added that Specialty Medicines included the positive impact of international tender phasing, Vaccines benefited from Shingrix post-pandemic recovery and retail buy-in in the U.S. and General Medicines reflected growth from lung disease therapy Trelegy and recovery of the antibiotics market.

Specialty Medicines grew +98% Y/Y to ~£3.14B. Though Xevudy, which is developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) reported sales of Xevudy ~£1.31B in Q1, the company expects that COVID-19 solutions will contribute a similar sales level to 2021, but at a substantially reduced profit contribution due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales.

GSK noted that Xevudy is no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in any U.S. region due to the presence of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

Vaccines segment grew +36% Y/Y to ~£1.67B. Sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix increased >100% to £698M.

General Medicines segment sales grew 2% Y/Y to £2.34B. Trelegy Ellipta sales increased 37% Y/Y to £340M.

Meanwhile, sale from Consumer Healthcare grew to £2.63B.

Adjusted operating profit rose +39% Y/Y £2.61B. Adjusted EPS increased 43% Y/Y to £0.328. Cash generated from operations grew >100% Y/Y to ~£2.76B.

Dividend of £0.14 declared for Q1 2022.

Spin-off: GSK said it is on track to demerge its Consumer Healthcare business Haleon in July 2022. The company added that new growth outlooks set out in Q1 2022, for annual organic revenue growth of 4-6%.

"We also continue to see very good momentum in Consumer Healthcare, demonstrating strong potential of this business ahead of its proposed demerger in July, to become Haleon," added Walmsley.

Outlook 2022:

The company said it expects to deliver growth in 2022 sales of between 5% and 7% (at CER) and growth in 2022 Adjusted operating profit of between 12% to 14% (at CER).

GSK noted that if global economies and healthcare systems approach normality as the year progresses, it expects sales of Specialty Medicines to grow ~10% (at CER).

The company, however, expects sales of General Medicines to show a slight decrease, mainly reflecting increased genericisation of established Respiratory medicines. Meanwhile, Vaccines sales are expected to grow at a low-teens percentage (at CER) in 2022.