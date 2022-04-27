Chinese Ostin technology Group prices $13.5M IPO, debuts today
Apr. 27, 2022 5:33 AM ETOstin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) has priced its initial public offering of 3.375M ordinary shares at $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $13.5M.
- Trading kicks-off on April 27, 2022 on Nasdaq.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 506,250 shares.
- Offering is expected to close on April 29, 2022.
- Ostin (OST) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands but it conducts most of its operations in China through a majority owned subsidiary Jiangsu Austin Optronics Technology Co.
- The company is a supplier of digital modules and polarizers in China for use in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays and automotive displays.