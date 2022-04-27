Sanofi collaborates with McLaren Racing for manufacturing efficiency, performance
Apr. 27, 2022 5:39 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it is collaborating with McLaren Racing to accelerate manufacturing efficiency and performance.
- The French drugmaker said that following a successful pilot in 2021 with McLaren, both companies have decided to extend their partnership across several sites in seven countries, covering more than 100 production lines, across all technologies.
- McLaren experts will collaborate with Sanofi’s Industrial Affairs team to help continued optimization of its manufacturing operations, enabling its global network to better support the supply of its portfolio, and enhance the delivery of its R&D pipeline, with 25 new launches expected in the next five years, Sanofi said in an April 26 press release.
- Sanofi (SNY) noted that McLaren will bring its digital and analytical expertise and help the company to better anticipate and resolve issues before they take place.
- Modeling simulation of production line changeovers and operations will be key areas of McLaren’s Formula 1 experience.
- Sanofi (SNY) added that beyond the technical leadership from F1, the collaboration will bring a specific focus on the people dimension of high performance.