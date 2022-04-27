Surgical device maker Tenon Medical raises $16M in IPO, trading commences today
Apr. 27, 2022 5:40 AM ETTenon Medical, Inc. (TNON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tenon Medical (TNON) has priced its initial public offering of 3.2M shares of its common stock at $5.00 per share which reflects a 2 for 1 reverse stock split that was effective on April 6, 2022.
- The IPO is priced in the estimated range of $4.50 to $5.50.
- The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16M.
- The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq and will commence trading beginning April 27, 2022.
- The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2022.
- Tenon (TNON) has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system designed to optimize sacroiliac joint (SI joint) fixation and fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes.
- The company is preparing a national commercial launch of this system, The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System (The CATAMARAN System).