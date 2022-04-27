Surgical device maker Tenon Medical raises $16M in IPO, trading commences today

Apr. 27, 2022 5:40 AM ETTenon Medical, Inc. (TNON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tenon Medical (TNON) has priced its initial public offering of 3.2M shares of its common stock at $5.00 per share which reflects a 2 for 1 reverse stock split that was effective on April 6, 2022.
  • The IPO is priced in the estimated range of $4.50 to $5.50.
  • The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16M.
  • The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq and will commence trading beginning April 27, 2022.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2022.
  • Tenon (TNON) has developed a proprietary, FDA cleared surgical implant system designed to optimize sacroiliac joint (SI joint) fixation and fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes.
  • The company is preparing a national commercial launch of this system, The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System (The CATAMARAN System).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.