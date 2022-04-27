Cenovus Energy triples dividend to CAD 0.105
Apr. 27, 2022 6:14 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) declares CAD 0.105/share quarterly dividend, 200% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.035.
- Forward yield 1.99%
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 14.
- Apart the base dividend increase, the company will target to return 50% of quarterly excess free funds flow to shareholders through buybacks and variable dividends when reported net debt is less than $9 billion.
- When the net debt is at the $4B, the company will target to return 100% of that quarter's excess free funds flow to shareholders through share buybacks and/or variable dividends.
- Total long-term debt of $11.7 billion and net debt of $8.4 billion as at March 31, 2022.