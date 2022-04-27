Kingfisher Metals to raise up to ~C$3M via private offering of units

Apr. 27, 2022 6:02 AM ETKingfisher Metals Corp. (KGFMF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Kingfisher Metals (OTCPK:KGFMF) is undertaking a non-brokered private placement to raise up to ~C$3M.
  • The company is offering charity flow-through units ('Charity FT Units') at C$0.28 per Charity Unit and flow-through units ('FT Units' and, collectively with the Charity FT Units, the 'Offered Units') at $0.24 per FT Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to ~C$3M.
  • Each Offered Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and 0.5 transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of C$0.35.
  • The company said the gross proceeds will be used before 2024 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses.
  • The offering is expected to close around May 19, subject to conditions
