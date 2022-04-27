Spotify EPS of €0.21, revenue of €2.66B misses by €140M
Apr. 27, 2022 6:02 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q1 EPS of €0.21 may not be comparable to consensus of -€0.23.
- Revenue of €2.66B (+23.7% Y/Y) misses by €140M.
- MAUs grew 19% Y/Y to 422 million or 419 million excluding a one-time benefit of 3 million MAUs.
- Premium Subscribers grew 15% Y/Y to 182 million (inclusive of approximately 1.5 million disconnects from the wind-down of our Russian operations).
- Premium ARPU grew 6% Y/Y in Q1 and 3% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.
- Gross Margin finished at 25.2%.
- Q2 2022 OUTLOOK:
- Total MAUs: 428 million
- Total Premium Subscribers: 187 million
- Total Revenue: €2.80 billion
- Gross Margin: 25.2%
- Operating Profit/Loss: €(197) million