Spotify EPS of €0.21, revenue of €2.66B misses by €140M

Apr. 27, 2022 6:02 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q1 EPS of €0.21 may not be comparable to consensus of -€0.23.
  • Revenue of €2.66B (+23.7% Y/Y) misses by €140M.
  • MAUs grew 19% Y/Y to 422 million or 419 million excluding a one-time benefit of 3 million MAUs.
  • Premium Subscribers grew 15% Y/Y to 182 million (inclusive of approximately 1.5 million disconnects from the wind-down of our Russian operations).
  • Premium ARPU grew 6% Y/Y in Q1 and 3% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.
  • Gross Margin finished at 25.2%.
  • Q2 2022 OUTLOOK:
  • Total MAUs: 428 million
  • Total Premium Subscribers: 187 million
  • Total Revenue: €2.80 billion
  • Gross Margin: 25.2%
  • Operating Profit/Loss: €(197) million
