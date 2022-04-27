Bunge Non-GAAP EPS of $4.26 beats by $1.32, revenue of $15.88B beats by $1.25B

Apr. 27, 2022 6:03 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bunge press release (NYSE:BG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.26 beats by $1.32.
  • Revenue of $15.88B (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.25B.
  • The company is increasing full-year adjusted EPS outlook to at least $11.50 based on stronger than expected Q1 results and current forward crush curves vs. consensus of $11.36.
  • Additionally, the company now expects the following for 2022: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 16% to 18%; net interest expense in the range of $250M to $270M; capital expenditures in the range of $650M to $750M; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $420M.
