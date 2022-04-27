TE Connectivity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.11, revenue of $4B beats by $190M; issues Q3 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 6:04 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity press release (NYSE:TEL): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $4B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Orders of $4.5B with a book to bill of 1.13, reflecting ongoing demand strength in all segments.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $413M, with approximately $670 million returned to shareholders.
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of ~$3.9 billion (consensus of $3.97B), reflecting an approximate 1% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 3% increase on an organic basis year over year.
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be ~$1.71, with adjusted EPS of ~$1.75 (consensus of $1.82), both down approximately 2% year over year.