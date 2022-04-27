Cenovus Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.81, revenue of C$17.96B
- Cenovus Energy press release (NYSE:CVE): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.81.
- Revenue of C$17.96B (+15.4% Q/Q) misses by C$870M.
- The company’s Board of Directors has approved tripling the base dividend starting with the second quarter of 2022, as well as a plan for additional increases to shareholder returns. Beyond the base dividend increase, Cenovus will target to return 50% of quarterly excess free funds flow to shareholders when reported net debt is less than $9 billion.
- Cenovus has adopted an ultimate net debt target of $4 billion. When reported net debt is at the $4 billion floor, Cenovus will target to return 100% of that quarter's excess free funds flow to shareholders through share buybacks and/or variable dividends.
- Total upstream production of approximately 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d).
- Total downstream throughput of 502,000 barrels per day (bbls/d).
- $1.4 billion cash from operating activities, $2.6 billion adjusted funds flow, $1.8 billion of free funds flow.
- Total long-term debt of $11.7 billion and net debt of $8.4 billion as at March 31, 2022.