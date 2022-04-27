Vertiv GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.16B beats by $20M; initiates Q2 and updated FY22 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 6:11 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Vertiv press release (NYSE:VRT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.16B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- First quarter operating loss of $45 million and adjusted operating profit of $13 million.
- Quarterly adjusted operating profit expected to sequentially increase in 2022 with continued aggressive pricing actions.
- Second Quarter 2022 Guidance: Net sales $1,310M - $1,360M (consensus of $1.36B); Adjusted operating margin of 5.5% – 6.5%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.07 – $0.13 (consensus of $0.10).
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Net sales $5,600M - $5,800M (consensus of $5.64B); Adjusted operating margin of 9.0% - 9.4%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67 - $0.77 (consensus of $0.67).