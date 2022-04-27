Taylor Morrison Home Corporation GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.7B beats by $50M

Apr. 27, 2022 6:18 AM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corporation press release (NYSE:TMHC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $1.7B (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Home closings revenue increased 21 percent to $1.6 billion.
  • Home closings gross margin improved 450 basis points to 23.1 percent.
  • Backlog decreased seven percent to 9,400 sold homes with an average price of $659,000, up 24 percent.
  • Homebuilding lot supply increased five percent to approximately 77,000 total lots owned and controlled.

  • Second Quarter 2022

    • Ending active community count is expected to be between 310 to 315
    • Home closings are expected to be between 3,000 to 3,200
    • GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 24 percent
    • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24 percent
    • Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 122 million

    Full Year 2022

    • Ending active community count is expected to be around 350
    • Home closings are expected to be between 14,000 to 15,000
    • GAAP home closings gross margin is now expected to be at least 24.5 percent
    • Average sales price is now expected to be at least $625,000
    • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is now expected to be in the mid-to-high eight percent range
    • Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 24 percent
    • Diluted share count is now expected to be approximately 122 million
    • Homebuilding land and development spend is expected to be between $2.3 to 2.4 billion
