AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu gets FDA breakthrough therapy tag for breast cancer subtype
Apr. 27, 2022 6:20 AM ETDaiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSNKY), AZNDSKYFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) Enhertu to treat certain patients with breast cancer.
- The FDA status for Enhertu is to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.
- Patients with hormone receptor (HR) positive breast cancer should additionally have received or be ineligible for endocrine therapy, the companies said in an April 26 release.
- The companies noted that the FDA's decision was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, called DESTINY-Breast04, in which Enhertu showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival, compared to chemotherapy, which is the current standard of care.
- Earlier in April, Enhertu received FDA's priority review to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer.