Integra LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.06, revenue of $376.6M beats by $14.41M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $376.6M (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $14.41M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $93.5 million, or 24.8% of revenue, compared to $89.9 million, or 25.0% of revenue, in the prior year.
  • For the second quarter 2022, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $392 million to $400 million (consensus of $393.99M), representing reported growth of approximately 0.5% to 2.5% and organic growth of approximately 2.8% to 4.8%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.78 to $0.82 (consensus of $0.80).
  • The Company is raising its previous full-year 2022 organic growth guidance of 3.5% to 5% to a new range of 3.8% to 5.2%, reflecting the better than expected first quarter revenue results. Reported revenue growth is reaffirmed at 2.5% to 3.5% within a range of $1,580 million to $1,600 million (consensus of $1.59B). Adjusted earnings per share guidance range reaffirmed at $3.27 to $3.35 (consensus of $3.31).
