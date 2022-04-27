Group 1 Automotive GAAP EPS of $11.78, revenue of $3.84B
Apr. 27, 2022 6:29 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive press release (NYSE:GPI): Q1 GAAP EPS of $11.78.
- Revenue of $3.84B (+30.2% Y/Y).
- "Our record profit performance this quarter was the result of continued strong consumer demand and outstanding operational performance across all business segments in the U.S. and U.K. Our 2021 acquisitions, especially the Prime Auto Group, performed far above our expectations in the first quarter and our U.K. operations achieved an all-time profit record. Service growth and cost leverage were noteworthy in both the U.S. and U.K. with U.S. service growth of 18.6% over last year on a same store basis and consolidated adjusted SG&A down 381 bps over last year. We expect our strong vehicle sales margins to continue this year in both markets as new vehicle supply is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of this year," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.