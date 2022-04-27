Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to raise $150M in stock and warrants offering.

Apr. 27, 2022 6:31 AM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) priced its underwritten public offering of 5.25M shares at $10/share.
  • The company is also offering 9.75M shares at a purchase price of $9.99/pre-funded warrant.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M shares.
  • Proceeds are expected tp be ~$150M; net proceeds to be used for continuing to fund the development of vimseltinib including in its pivotal Phase 3 MOTION study, additional clinical trials as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material, development of DCC-3116 including multiple Phase 1b combination studies and potential Phase 2 expansion combination cohorts in multiple tumor types.
  • Offering is expected to close on Apr.29.
  • Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.