Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to raise $150M in stock and warrants offering.
Apr. 27, 2022 6:31 AM ETDeciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) priced its underwritten public offering of 5.25M shares at $10/share.
- The company is also offering 9.75M shares at a purchase price of $9.99/pre-funded warrant.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M shares.
- Proceeds are expected tp be ~$150M; net proceeds to be used for continuing to fund the development of vimseltinib including in its pivotal Phase 3 MOTION study, additional clinical trials as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material, development of DCC-3116 including multiple Phase 1b combination studies and potential Phase 2 expansion combination cohorts in multiple tumor types.
- Offering is expected to close on Apr.29.
- Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.