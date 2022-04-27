Some traders are attempting a brave climb up the wall of worry despite a multitude of negative forces that continue to spook the market. In early trade on Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures rose by 1% despite aggressive selling on Wall Street in the previous session, which saw the Nasdaq plunge nearly 4% and the Dow slide by more than 800 points. Among the big names that took a tumble was Tesla, which lost $114B in value, or an amount worth the market cap of three Twitters. What's going on, and what are the factors behind the broad selloff?

Federal Reserve: "We're in a world-wide tightening cycle now, and so we have to let the air out of many of these assets," wrote Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. Futures now predict meaty 50 basis point increases at each of the next three FOMC meetings, fueling concerns about the economic outlook and even talk about a coming recession.

Geopolitics: Russia is upping its war rhetoric, calling the risk of a nuclear war "very real." That can't be good for anyone or anything, especially risk assets. Moscow has also threatened to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, triggering stagflationary dangers for Europe, while the U.S. just announced it won't rule out military action if China establishes a base in the Solomon Islands.

Inflation: Longstanding supply chain problems, combined with China's severe COVID restrictions and the war in Ukraine, are adding to costs for consumers and businesses alike. "This amounts to the largest commodity shock we've experienced since the 1970s," declared Indermit Gill, Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank.

Earnings season: There have been some notable performances, but many quarterly results are fueling concerns about a weaker outlook in the months ahead. Netflix was just one of them, whose stock price collapsed from $350 to under $200 over the past week after losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. "We may now be realizing the group that experienced a lot of growth, your tech companies, that growth may have been over-extrapolated," explained Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth investments at Glenmede. Facebook parent Meta Platforms is on deck to report Wednesday, as well as Boeing, Ford, Kraft Heinz, PayPal and Qualcomm.