Boston Scientific Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 in-line, revenue of $3.03B beats by $80M

Apr. 27, 2022 6:32 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific press release (NYSE:BSX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 in-line.
- Revenue of $3.03B (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- MedSurg: 9.1 percent reported, 11.1 percent operational and 8.0 percent organic
- Cardiovascular: 11.4 percent reported, 14.5 percent operational and 10.8 percent organic
- FY22 Guidance: Net sales growth for the full year 2022, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 7 to 9 percent on a reported basis vs. 8% consensus, and approximately 6.5 to 8.5 percent on an organic basis.
- The company now estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.78 to $0.88 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.74 to $1.79 vs. $1.77 consensus.Q2 Guidance: Net Sales to be in a range of approximately 3 to 6 percent on a reported basis and organic basis vs. 6.34% consensus.
- The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.19 to $0.23 and adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.41 to $0.43 vs. $0.44 consensus.