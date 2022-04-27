Westinghouse Air Brake Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.93B misses by $40M
- Westinghouse Air Brake press release (NYSE:WAB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.93B (+5.5% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- CEO comment: “Looking forward, Wabtec is well-positioned to drive long-term profitable growth. The growth opportunity and value proposition for the rail industry is improving as global energy prices surge and commodity flows are reoriented. The breadth and unique capability of the Wabtec product portfolio, combined with our multi-year backlog, provides us with a solid foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond. Our confidence in the Company’s future is further reflected in our first quarter purchase of $296 million of Wabtec stock and a 25% increase in our first quarter dividend.”
- FY2022 sales expected to be in a range of $8.30B to $8.60B vs. consensus of $8.37B and adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $4.65 to $5.05 vs. consensus of $4.84.