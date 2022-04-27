Humana Non-GAAP EPS of $8.04 beats by $1.25, revenue of $24.08B beats by $540M
Apr. 27, 2022 6:33 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Humana press release (NYSE:HUM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $8.04 beats by $1.25.
- Revenue of $24.08B (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $540M.
- 2022 Guidance: The company is pleased its strong start to the year has enabled it to raise its Adjusted EPS guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 (FY22) by $0.50 per share to ‘approximately $24.50’ vs consensus of $24.15, representing 19 percent growth over the FY 2021 Adjusted EPS. Importantly, this updated guidance continues to include a $1.00 embedded COVID headwind, as well as the estimated dilutive impact related to the pending divestiture of the company's 60 percent ownership of Kindred at Home's Hospice and Personal Care divisions.
- Shares +2.2% PM.