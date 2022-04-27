ACM Research sees Q1 prelim revenue below prior provided estimates
Apr. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) sees prelim revenue for Q1 to be in range of $40 to $42M.
- The company's revenue is significantly below its previous internal plan as a result of the operational limitations resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $51.3M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- The company believes the impact of the restrictions to be temporary with some revenue being deferred from Q1 to Q2.
- Earnings are scheduled for May 6 wherein revenue outlook for the remainder of the year will be also provided.