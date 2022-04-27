ACM Research sees Q1 prelim revenue below prior provided estimates

Apr. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) sees prelim revenue for Q1 to be in range of $40 to $42M.
  • The company's revenue is significantly below its previous internal plan as a result of the operational limitations resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $51.3M (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • The company believes the impact of the restrictions to be temporary with some revenue being deferred from Q1 to Q2.
  • Earnings are scheduled for May 6 wherein revenue outlook for the remainder of the year will be also provided.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.