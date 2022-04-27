Fennec refiling gets FDA review for Pedmark to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children
Apr. 27, 2022 6:46 AM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its resubmitted application seeking approval of Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) to prevent platinum-induced ototoxicity in children one month to <18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision by Sept. 23.
- Fennec (FENC) had refiled the new drug application (NDA) with the FDA in March.
- The FDA had rejected the company's initial NDA in November 2021 after the agency identified certain manufacturing deficiencies.
- Ototoxicity is being toxic to the ear leading to hearing loss or balance problems due to drugs such as platinum-based chemotherapy.
- "If approved, PEDMARK has the potential to become a transformative treatment for pediatric patients at risk of cisplatin induced ototoxicity,” said Fennec CEO Rosty Raykov.