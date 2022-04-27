BeiGene says late-stage trial for PD-1 inhibitor met main goal in esophageal cancer
Apr. 27, 2022 6:47 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)NVS, NVSEFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chinese biotech BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced on Wednesday that a Phase 3 trial for the company’s anti-PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy reached primary endpoint in a group of patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- The 649-patient RATIONALE 306 trial, conducted in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, was designed to evaluate the combination therapy as a first-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic ESCC.
- At a pre-planned interim analysis, the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has concluded that the study met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). The safety and tolerability profile of the drug combo was found to be in line with the previous trials. No new safety signals have been found.
- BeiGene (BGNE) has partnered with Swiss drugmaker (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) to further develop and market tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.
- A marketing application for the therapy is currently under the review in the U.S. and Europe for advanced or metastatic ESCC after prior chemotherapy.