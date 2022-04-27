US Foods plays defense in battle over the board
Apr. 27, 2022 6:51 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) defended its performance and nominees for the board in an investor presentation filed with the SEC.
- The company stated that it has a track record of profitable growth and is executing on its strategy to drive its balanced long-range plan.
- US Foods said it has also achieved performance in line with expectations across its two strategic acquisitions, Food Group and Smart Foodservice, which have filled meaningful whitespace gaps in the Pacific Northwest and accelerated omni-channel offerings through expansion in the cash and carry channel.
- The strong results are said to have continued in Q1 of this year through the execution of the initiatives that support the company’s balanced long-range plan.
- The current board is noted to be led by 11 highly experienced directors, 10 of whom are independent, and all of whom USFD said have skillsets to effectively oversee the ongoing execution of US Foods’ strategy.
