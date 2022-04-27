Yandex GAAP EPS of -$0.47, revenue of $1.26B
Apr. 27, 2022 6:56 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yandex press release (NASDAQ:YNDX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.47.
- Revenue of $1.26B (+45% Y/Y).
- Shares -21.3% PM.
- "Given the significant changes to the external environment and the high degree of uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments (including risk of further sanctions and their impact on the Russian and global economy), our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited. Our previous guidance for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not able to provide any forward-looking comments at this stage.We may resume providing our financial outlook for future periods when there is greater clarity over the macro environment in general and the impact on Yandex in particular."