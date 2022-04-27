Goldman Sachs acquires minority stake worth $325M in iSpot.tv, TV Ad-measurement company

Apr. 27, 2022 6:56 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

  • Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) division Goldman Sachs Asset Management invested $325M in Bellevue, Washington-based ISpot.tv, a company that aims to help advertisers verify the reach and impact of their TV and streaming-video ads.
  • iSpot builds software that in real-time automatically recognizes content and catalogs metadata so it can gather information such as when commercial breaks start, which commercials play and how long a particular ad plays.
  • Wall Street Journal cited that the company had earlier raised $58M in total with its most recent round in 2018 valuing it at $330M; in 2021, it generated $75M in revenue compared to $51M in 2020.
  • The company plans to use the funding to expand its offerings partially through potential acquisitions.
  • In recent years, iSpot has acquired other ad-measurement companies, including Ace Metrix, DRMetrix and Tunity.
  • TV ad measurement has become a hot commodity as viewership increasingly migrates to streaming platforms from traditional TV.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.