Goldman Sachs acquires minority stake worth $325M in iSpot.tv, TV Ad-measurement company
Apr. 27, 2022 6:56 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) division Goldman Sachs Asset Management invested $325M in Bellevue, Washington-based ISpot.tv, a company that aims to help advertisers verify the reach and impact of their TV and streaming-video ads.
- iSpot builds software that in real-time automatically recognizes content and catalogs metadata so it can gather information such as when commercial breaks start, which commercials play and how long a particular ad plays.
- Wall Street Journal cited that the company had earlier raised $58M in total with its most recent round in 2018 valuing it at $330M; in 2021, it generated $75M in revenue compared to $51M in 2020.
- The company plans to use the funding to expand its offerings partially through potential acquisitions.
- In recent years, iSpot has acquired other ad-measurement companies, including Ace Metrix, DRMetrix and Tunity.
- TV ad measurement has become a hot commodity as viewership increasingly migrates to streaming platforms from traditional TV.