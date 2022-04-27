Trinity Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.13, revenue of $472.7M misses by $18.3M

Apr. 27, 2022 6:57 AM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Trinity press release (NYSE:TRN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $472.7M (+42.9% Y/Y) misses by $18.3M.
  • Lease fleet utilization of 96.5% and Future Lease Rate Differential of positive 2.4% at quarter end
  • New railcar orders of 5,055 and railcar deliveries of 2,470

  • 2022 Guidance

    • Industry deliveries of 40,000 to 50,000 railcars
    • Net investment in the lease fleet of $450 million to $550 million
    • Manufacturing capital expenditures of $35 million to $45 million
    • EPS of $0.85 to $1.05 vs. $1.15 consensus
      • Excludes gains on insurance recoveries and other items outside of our core business operations
