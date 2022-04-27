Teledyne Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.32B misses by $10M; updates FY22 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 6:57 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Teledyne press release (NYSE:TDY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.32B (+63.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- First quarter GAAP operating margin of 16.9% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0%.
- Increasing full year 2022 GAAP earnings outlook to $15.34 to $15.66 per share, compared with the prior outlook of $14.10 to $14.55 per share, and narrowing full year non-GAAP earnings outlook to $17.75 to $18.00 per share vs. consensus of $14.52, compared with $17.60 to $18.00 per share.
- Quarter-end Consolidated Leverage Ratio declined to 2.8x.