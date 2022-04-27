Teledyne Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.32B misses by $10M; updates FY22 guidance

  • Teledyne press release (NYSE:TDY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.27 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.32B (+63.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • First quarter GAAP operating margin of 16.9% and non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0%.
  • Increasing full year 2022 GAAP earnings outlook to $15.34 to $15.66 per share, compared with the prior outlook of $14.10 to $14.55 per share, and narrowing full year non-GAAP earnings outlook to $17.75 to $18.00 per share vs. consensus of $14.52, compared with $17.60 to $18.00 per share.
  • Quarter-end Consolidated Leverage Ratio declined to 2.8x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.