Kraft Heinz Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07, revenue of $6.05B beats by $240M, raises outlook
Apr. 27, 2022
- Kraft Heinz press release (NASDAQ:KHC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $6.05B (-5.3% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
- Raises Full Year Outlook for Organic Net Sales While Holding to Previous Adjusted EBITDA Expectations
- The Company is raising expectations for 2022 Organic Net Sales to a mid-single-digit percentage increase versus the prior year period, reflecting strong performance to date, ongoing business momentum, and additional pricing actions to mitigate ongoing inflation. The Company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion with a 48 percent to 52 percent first half to second half split.