Pfizer, Biohaven's Vydura gets approval in EU to prevent/treat migraine

EU Blues

keremberk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Vydura (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura, and to prevent episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.
  • The companies said Vydura, an oral tablet, is the first medicine approved for both acute and prophylactic treatment of migraine in the EU.
  • The EC decision follows follows the recommendation for approval by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in February.
  • Rimegepant is sold as Nurtec ODT in the U.S. and is approved for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
  • Pfizer (PFE) has commercialization rights to rimegepant in markets outside the U.S., while Biohaven (BHVN) leads research and development globally and retains the U.S. market.
