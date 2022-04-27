Wells Fargo turned bullish on Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) on Wednesday with an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight. The firm likes the setup on the casino operator with shares down 63% year-to-date and sentiment said to be vacillating between negative and apathetic.

Analyst Daniel Politzer said RSI is entering a seasonal period where industry promotional/marketing spending should moderate and GGR mix will skew more towards iGaming, where RSI has been resilient maintaining share.

Politzer thinks RSI has the potential to distinguish itself again a disciplined operator with a realistic path to profitability and forecasts that EBITDA losses have bottomed.

RSI is noted to trade at 1.7X the 2023 sales estimate vs. DKNG’s current 2.7X multiple.

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $10, which works out to 2.75X the 2023 EV/sales estimate.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive (RSI) rose 1.81% premarket to $6.20.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is expected to launch sports betting and iGaming in Ontario in the second quarter.