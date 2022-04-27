IQVIA Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.57B beats by $30M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:03 AM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- IQVIA press release (NYSE:IQV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.57B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Full-year 2022 revenue guidance range updated for foreign exchange and the Ukraine/Russia crisis
- Full-year 2022 guidance ranges reaffirmed for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, representing growth of 10.2 to 12.7 percent and 10.2 to 13.5 percent, respectively vs. $10.12 consensus.
- 2Q22 Guidance:
- Revenue to be between $3,470 million and $3,520 million vs. $3.54B consensus representing growth of 4.5 to 6.0 percent at constant currency and 0.9 to 2.4 percent on a reported basis, with underlying organic revenue growth excluding COVID-related work of low-to-mid teens at constant currency. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $790 million and $805 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to be between $2.35 and $2.42 vs. $2.43 consensus, representing growth of 9.4 to 11.5 percent and 10.3 to 13.6 percent on a reported basis, respectively.