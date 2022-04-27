IQVIA Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.57B beats by $30M

Apr. 27, 2022 7:03 AM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • IQVIA press release (NYSE:IQV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.57B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Full-year 2022 revenue guidance range updated for foreign exchange and the Ukraine/Russia crisis
  • Full-year 2022 guidance ranges reaffirmed for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, representing growth of 10.2 to 12.7 percent and 10.2 to 13.5 percent, respectively vs. $10.12 consensus.
  • 2Q22 Guidance:
  • Revenue to be between $3,470 million and $3,520 million vs. $3.54B consensus representing growth of 4.5 to 6.0 percent at constant currency and 0.9 to 2.4 percent on a reported basis, with underlying organic revenue growth excluding COVID-related work of low-to-mid teens at constant currency. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $790 million and $805 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to be between $2.35 and $2.42 vs. $2.43 consensus, representing growth of 9.4 to 11.5 percent and 10.3 to 13.6 percent on a reported basis, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.