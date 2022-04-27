American Tower FFO of $2.55 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.66B beats by $50M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:04 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- American Tower press release (NYSE:AMT): Q1 FFO of $2.55 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.66B (+23.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total property revenue of $10.295B-10.475B; Adjusted EBITDA of $6.555B-$6.665B and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders of $4.545B-$4655B.
- Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We're off to a strong start in 2022 with Organic Tenant Billings Growth accelerating sequentially in each of our reported segments. 5G is ramping up in the U.S. and Europe today, while 4G coverage and densification initiatives continue to grow in earlier stage markets, and it is clear to us that macro towers will continue to be critical infrastructure for carrier network investments over the next decade and beyond. We believe our global footprint of distributed communications real estate is well-positioned to capture the benefits of the emerging technological trends, ultimately driving what we hope to be a prolonged period of solid global growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”