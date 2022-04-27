Alkermes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.11, revenue of $278.5M beats by $22.48M

Apr. 27, 2022 7:04 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Alkermes press release (NASDAQ:ALKS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $278.5M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $22.48M.
  • Net sales of VIVITROL were $84.9 million, compared to $74.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 14%.
  • Net sales of ARISTADA were $72.5 million, compared to $55.4 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 31%.
  • Net sales of LYBALVI were $13.9 million, following its commercial launch in October 2021.
  • Financial Expectations for 2022 Reiterated
