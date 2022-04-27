MBA Mortgage Applications drop further

Apr. 27, 2022 7:05 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -8.3% vs. -5% prior
  • Purchase Index: -8% vs. -3% prior
  • Refinance Index: -9% vs. -8% prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate at 5.37% vs. 5.20%
  • Mortgage rates set more than a dozen record lows in 2020 and hovered around those lows throughout 2021.
  • Mortgage rates moved even higher last week, crashing refinance demand and prompting potential homebuyers to apply for riskier loan products which offer lower rates.
  • The refinance share of total applications dropped to just 35%. It was ~61% of total application volume a year ago.
  • The central bank is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its policy meeting next week, and to decide to start cutting its portfolio of $8.5T of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
  • National Association of Realtors said that median existing house price jumped 15% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $375.3K in March.
