MBA Mortgage Applications drop further
Apr. 27, 2022 7:05 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -8.3% vs. -5% prior
- Purchase Index: -8% vs. -3% prior
- Refinance Index: -9% vs. -8% prior
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.37% vs. 5.20%
- Mortgage rates set more than a dozen record lows in 2020 and hovered around those lows throughout 2021.
- Mortgage rates moved even higher last week, crashing refinance demand and prompting potential homebuyers to apply for riskier loan products which offer lower rates.
- The refinance share of total applications dropped to just 35%. It was ~61% of total application volume a year ago.
- The central bank is expected to lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its policy meeting next week, and to decide to start cutting its portfolio of $8.5T of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
- National Association of Realtors said that median existing house price jumped 15% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $375.3K in March.