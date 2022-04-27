Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bumped higher by big beats on top and bottom line earnings estimates, feeding a firmer bull thesis on agriculture stocks.

The St. Louis-based agribusiness operator notched Non-GAAP EPS of $4.26 for the first quarter, significantly above estimates set at $2.94 and revenue that blew away expectations at $15.88 billion, $1.25 above the anticipated result. Based upon these stellar results, the company upped its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to at least $11.50, about 14 cents above consensus.

Management noted that geopolitical events, namely the war in Ukraine, have precipitated an “unprecedented global market” in food, feed, and fuel. The commentary adds to global tailwinds cited by peer Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) on Tuesday in its own above-expectation earnings report. Taken in tandem, the reports paint a rosy picture for agribusinesses able to capitalize on a spate of adverse geopolitical events.

The company also noted its improved guidance is predicated on operational shifts that should counteract inflation and supply chain headwinds.

"From a business standpoint, the changes we’ve made to our operating model have enabled us to provide innovative solutions to our customers on both ends of the supply chain and help them respond to the highly dynamic and challenging environment,” CEO Greg Heckman said on Wednesday morning. “While we expect market conditions to continue shifting, I am confident we have the right team and platform in place to execute our critical role in the global agriculture and food supply chains.”

Shares gained about 1% in pre-market trading.

Read more on agricultural demand dynamics cited by Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).