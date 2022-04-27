Teck Resources Q1 profit pops 5x on stronger copper prices

Apr. 27, 2022

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +1.4% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings Wednesday, with revenues doubling to C$5.03B, helped by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal.

Q1 net income surged five-fold to a quarterly record C$1.57B, or C$2.87/share, compared to C$305M, or C$0.57/, in the year-ago quarter; Q1 adjusted EBITDA came in at a quarterly record C$3.04B, more than triple the C$967M in the same period last year.

Teck (TECK) said its average realized price for copper rose 15% Y/Y to $4.51/lb in the quarter, while sales volumes increased 3% to 69.3K metric tons.

The company also said it plans to repurchase another US$500M in Class B subordinate voting shares.

For FY 2022, Teck (TECK) guides for copper production of 273K-290K metric tons, zinc production of 630K-655K tons, and steelmaking coal output of 24.5M-25.5M tons.

Teck (TECK) said it has more than 12K workers on site at the QB2 project, the highest to date, recovering from the effects of COVID-19 early in the quarter when absenteeism sometimes exceeded 20%; the company expects first copper in Q4, and its capital cost guidance remains unchanged.

Teck Resources' (TECK) stock price return is up 23% YTD and 57% during the past year.

