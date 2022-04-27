NeoGenomics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.04, revenue of $117.17M beats by $0.73M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics press release (NASDAQ:NEO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $117.17M (+1.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.73M.
- "While our first quarter performance was disappointing and inconsistent with our company's strong track record, we are taking immediate actions to improve our operating performance and return to profitable growth. We remain focused on improved execution of our strategy and are confident that our comprehensive menu and leading scale in community oncology will continue to differentiate us and further strengthen our position in the market." said Lynn Tetrault, Executive Chair of NeoGenomics.