Stifel Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.12B misses by $30M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:10 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial press release (NYSE:SF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.12B (-0.9% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our quarterly revenue and earnings per share were the second highest first quarter results in the firm’s history. The strength of Stifel’s business model continues to be its diversity as record Global Wealth Management and Institutional Fixed Income transactional revenue helped to offset the headwinds in some of our businesses. The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is strong. We expect to benefit from our significant asset sensitivity and the continued growth in other business lines.”