Silicon Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.41, revenue of $233.81M beats by $7.59M; issues Q2 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories press release (NASDAQ:SLAB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $233.81M (+48.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.59M.
Business Outlook: The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $245 to $255 million vs. consensus of $990.66M. GAAP gross margin of approximately 60.9%; GAAP operating expenses of approximately $129 million; GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 33%; GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.37 to $0.47
On a non-GAAP basis gross margin of approximately 61%; Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million; Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 26%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.85 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $2.62.