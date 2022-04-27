The Chefs' Warehouse Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.09, revenue of $512.1M beats by $31.18M; issues FY22 guidance
Apr. 27, 2022 7:14 AM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Chefs' Warehouse press release (NASDAQ:CHEF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $512.1M (+82.7% Y/Y) beats by $31.18M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $21.5M for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of -$9.5M for the first quarter of 2021.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Estimated Net Sales for the full year of 2022 will be in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion (consensus $2.17B); estimated gross profit between $500.0 million and $524.0 million and estimated adjusted EBITDA between $103.0 million and $112.0 million.