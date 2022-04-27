Boston Scientific raises 2022 guidance after 1Q revenue beat

Apr. 27, 2022 7:15 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Boston Scientific office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are trading higher in the pre-market Wednesday after the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based medical device maker raised its net sales guidance for 2022 after reporting better than expected revenue for 1Q 2022.

Net sales for the quarter rose ~10.0% YoY to $3.0B as divisions, MedSurg, Cardiovascular, and Medical Devices generated ~$1.2B, $1.9B and $3.0B net sales indicating ~9.0%, ~11.4% and ~10.5% YoY growth on a reported basis, respectively.

Net sales from the U.S. and EMEA regions rose ~12.8% YoY and ~3.3% YoY to $1.8B and $624M, respectively.

However, the company’s GAAP earnings per share for 1Q 2022 failed to meet the prior forecasts as GAAP net income dropped ~70% YoY to $97M. However, non-GAAP EPS $0.39 exceeded the projections and met the Street forecasts.

For 2Q 2022, Boston Scientific (BSX) projects its net sales to grow at ~3 – 6% YoY on a reported basis and adj. EPS to reach $0.41 – $0.43, lower than the $0.44 in the consensus.

For the full year, the company expects its adj. EPS to reach $1.74 – $1.79 vs. $1.77 in the consensus. And net sales for the year is estimated to grow at ~7% – 9% YoY, in line with the consensus at 8% and higher than ~6% – 8% projected about three months ago.

