H&E GAAP EPS of $0.45, revenue of $272.5M

Apr. 27, 2022 7:17 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • H&E press release (NASDAQ:HEES): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.45.
  • Revenue of $272.5M (+13.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 increased to $103.4 million, representing 38.0% of revenues, compared to $76.9 million, or 32.0% of revenues, in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Total equipment rental gross margins were 44.9% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 38.0% in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Rental gross margins were 49.9% compared to 42.7% over the same period of comparison.
  • Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) in the first quarter of 2022 was 70.4% compared to 64.1% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Average rental fleet age on March 31, 2022, was 41.5 months compared to an industry average age of 51.3 months.
