Xenetic stock rises 10% on license deal for CLS Therapeutics' cancer drugs platform

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) signed exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics to develop its interventional DNase based oncology platform aimed at improving existing treatments, including immunotherapies.

Under the agreements, Xenetic has an exclusive license to CLS' intellectual property, for uses of DNases in cancer, including systemic co-administration of DNases along with standard therapies, including chemotherapy, radiation and checkpoint inhibitors, or along with conventional chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapies.

The company added, the licenses cover 'DNase-armored' CAR T therapies in which novel CAR T products are engineered to secrete DNases into the tumor microenvironment to potentially improve T-cell infiltration, activity and persistence.

Xenetic (XBIO) will pay $500K upfront in cash and issue 875K common shares and will make future payments based on the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones of up to $13M per program, and issue up to an additional 950K common shares based on the achievement of certain milestones.

In addition, Xenetic will pay royalty on any potential future sales, and a percentage share of certain consideration received by Xenetic from sublicensees.

"Based on the compelling pre-clinical efficacy data seen to date, we believe the DNase-based oncology platform has the potential to improve the outcomes of chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments in multiple solid tumor indications," said Xenetic (XBIO) CEO Jeffrey Eisenberg.

XBIO +10.27% to $1.01 premarket April 27