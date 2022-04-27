Steven Madden Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.41, revenue of $559.7M beats by $90.98M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:21 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Steven Madden press release (NASDAQ:SHOO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $559.7M (+55.0% Y/Y) beats by $90.98M.
Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook: The Company is raising its fiscal 2022 guidance. For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects revenue will increase 13% to 16% over fiscal 2021. The Company now expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.87 to $2.97. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00 vs consensus of $2.82