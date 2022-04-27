Driven Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07, revenue of $468.3M beats by $35.71M
Apr. 27, 2022 7:21 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Driven Brands press release (NASDAQ:DRVN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $468.3M (+42.2% Y/Y) beats by $35.71M.
- Consolidated same-store sales increased 15.6% for the quarter, and all segments posted positive same-store sales.
- The Company added 114 net new stores during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $118.5M, an increase of 52% versus the prior year.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance: Revenue of approximately $1.9 billion vs. consensus of $1.89B; adjusted EBITDA of approximately $465 million; adjusted Earnings per Share of approximately $1.04 vs. consensus of $1.05.
- Mid-single-digit same-store sales growth; Net store growth of approximately 225; Maintenance: approximately 145 stores of which 65% will be franchised and 35% will be company-operated; Car Wash: approximately 45 stores which will be company-operated; and Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 35 stores which will be company-operated.