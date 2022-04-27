Driven Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07, revenue of $468.3M beats by $35.71M

Apr. 27, 2022 7:21 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Driven Brands press release (NASDAQ:DRVN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $468.3M (+42.2% Y/Y) beats by $35.71M.
  • Consolidated same-store sales increased 15.6% for the quarter, and all segments posted positive same-store sales.
  • The Company added 114 net new stores during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $118.5M, an increase of 52% versus the prior year.
  • Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance: Revenue of approximately $1.9 billion vs. consensus of $1.89B; adjusted EBITDA of approximately $465 million; adjusted Earnings per Share of approximately $1.04 vs. consensus of $1.05.
  • Mid-single-digit same-store sales growth; Net store growth of approximately 225; Maintenance: approximately 145 stores of which 65% will be franchised and 35% will be company-operated; Car Wash: approximately 45 stores which will be company-operated; and Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 35 stores which will be company-operated.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.