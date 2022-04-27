Steven Madden smashes earnings estimates off strong demand

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) said it recorded the highest quarterly earnings in its history.

Revenue for the wholesale business increased 54.1% to $449.0M during the quarter, with a 59.9% increase in wholesale footwear and a 37.1% increase in wholesale accessories/apparel.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 60.5% to $108.3M.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 40.7% vs. 38.5% a year ago.

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue came in at 23.8% vs. 28.7% last year.

The retailer ended the quarter with 213 brick-and-mortar retail stores and 6 e-commerce websites, as well as 19 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Looking ahead, Steven Madden sees FY22 revenue of $2.09B to $2.15B vs. $2.08B consensus and EPS of $2.90 to $3.00.

CEO update: "We got off to an outstanding start to the year, delivering the highest quarterly earnings in our history in the first quarter. The trend-right product assortments created by Steve and our design teams drove robust consumer demand for our brands and strong performance across channels, product categories and geographies. These results reflect our team’s disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives, and we are confident that the strength of our team and strategy will enable us to drive sustainable growth for years to come."

Shares of SHOO rose 0.21% premarket to $42.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $36.77 to $51.56.